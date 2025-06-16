Finnair cancels 143 flights on 17-Jun-2025 due to industrial action at Helsinki Airport

Finnair cancelled (15-Jun-2025) approximately 143 flights for 17-Jun-2025 due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The industrial action will take place for four hours, targeting functions such as ground handling and catering. The cancellations are expected to affect approximately 6500 travellers, who will be offered alternative flights. IAU has announced similar industrial action for 19-Jun-2025. [more - original PR]