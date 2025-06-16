Finnair cancels 143 flights on 17-Jun-2025 due to industrial action at Helsinki Airport
Finnair cancelled (15-Jun-2025) approximately 143 flights for 17-Jun-2025 due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The industrial action will take place for four hours, targeting functions such as ground handling and catering. The cancellations are expected to affect approximately 6500 travellers, who will be offered alternative flights. IAU has announced similar industrial action for 19-Jun-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Finnish Aviation Union repeatedly called four-hour industrial actions at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport throughout May and June 2025, causing Finnair to cancel between 50 and 143 flights on several dates and impacting thousands of travellers. These actions targeted ground handling, catering and other essential functions, with further disruptions also announced for 19-Jun-20251 2 3 4.