18-Jun-2025 11:34 AM
Finnair to cancel 128 flights on 19-Jun-2025 due to industrial action
Finnair announced (17-Jun-2025) plans to cancel approximately 128 flights on 19-Jun-2025, due to planned industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier also cancelled approximately 143 flights for 17-Jun-2025 due to industrial action by the union. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Finnish Aviation Union staged multiple four-hour industrial actions at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport throughout May and June 2025, targeting functions such as ground handling and catering, leading Finnair to cancel between 50 and 143 flights on several dates, with thousands of travellers affected and offered alternative flights1 2 3 4 5. The union announced similar actions for 19-Jun-20251.