Finnair advises of industrial action at Helsinki in Jul-2025

The Finnish Aviation Union has repeatedly organised industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport since May-2025, causing significant disruption to Finnair's ground operations and prompting multiple rounds of flight cancellations and alternative arrangements for affected travellers. Similar actions by the union in June and July 2025 have led to flight disruptions on several dates, including 02-Jul-2025, 04-Jul-2025 and 07-Jul-20251 2 3.