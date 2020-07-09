Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Jul-2020 3:20 PM

Emirates mandates pax from 12 countries to carry negative COVID-19 test certificate

Emirates Airline, via its official website, reported (08-Jul-2020) tourists travelling with Emirates to Dubai from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Sudan, Tanzania and certain destinations in the US must carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued by an approved laboratory in order to be accepted for travel, effective 10-Jul-2020. Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More