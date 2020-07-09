Emirates mandates pax from 12 countries to carry negative COVID-19 test certificate

Emirates Airline, via its official website, reported (08-Jul-2020) tourists travelling with Emirates to Dubai from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Sudan, Tanzania and certain destinations in the US must carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued by an approved laboratory in order to be accepted for travel, effective 10-Jul-2020. Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.