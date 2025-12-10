Loading
Boeing reports 149 commercial aircraft orders and 42 deliveries for Nov-2025

Boeing, via its official website, reported (09-Dec-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Nov-2025:

Boeing's Nov-2025 gross orders of 149 aircraft represented a significant increase over recent months, with Oct-2025 and Sep-2025 registering 15 and 96 gross orders, respectively. However, its deliveries for Nov-2025, at 42 units, were lower than the 50 and 52 aircraft delivered in the previous two months. Airbus reported 75 gross orders and 72 deliveries for Nov-2025, outpacing Boeing in deliveries for the month1 2 3.

