10-Dec-2025 11:35 AM
Boeing reports 149 commercial aircraft orders and 42 deliveries for Nov-2025
Boeing, via its official website, reported (09-Dec-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Nov-2025:
- Gross orders: 149 aircraft;
- China Airlines: Nine 777Xs;
- Emirates: 65 777Xs;
- Gulf Air: 15 787-9s;
- Uzbekistan Airways: Eight 787-9s;
- Unidentified customer(s): 43 737 MAXs, two 777Fs and one 787-9;
- Deliveries: 42 aircraft;
- AerCap: Two 737 MAXs;
- Aerotranscargo: One 777F;
- Air Lease: One 737 MAX and one 787-10;
- Alaska Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- American Airlines: Three 737 MAXs and one 787-9;
- BOC Aviation: Two 737 MAXs;
- CDB Leasing: Two 737 MAXs;
- China Southern Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Copa Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise: Two 737 MAXs;
- FedEx Express: One 767-300F;
- flydubai: One 737 MAX;
- GOL: One 737 MAX;
- Greater Bay Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Lufthansa: One 787-9;
- Minsheng Financial Leasing: Two 737 MAXs;
- Oman Air: One 787-9;
- Ryanair: One 737 MAX;
- Southwest Airlines: Five 737 MAXs;
- TAAG Angola Airlines: Two 787-10s;
- Turkish Airlines: One 777F;
- United Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- UPS: One 767-300F;
- VietJet Air: Two 737 MAXs;
- Xiamen Airlines: One 737 MAX.
Background ✨
Boeing's Nov-2025 gross orders of 149 aircraft represented a significant increase over recent months, with Oct-2025 and Sep-2025 registering 15 and 96 gross orders, respectively. However, its deliveries for Nov-2025, at 42 units, were lower than the 50 and 52 aircraft delivered in the previous two months. Airbus reported 75 gross orders and 72 deliveries for Nov-2025, outpacing Boeing in deliveries for the month1 2 3.