Boeing reports 96 commercial aircraft orders and 52 deliveries for Sep-2025

Boeing, via its official website, reported (14-Oct-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Sep-2025:

Background ✨

Boeing's Sep-2025 gross orders of 96 aircraft followed 26 orders in Aug-2025 and 31 in Jul-2025, with monthly deliveries largely in the 40s and 50s range. The manufacturer delivered 385 aircraft in the first eight months of 2025, surpassing its 2024 full-year total of 348 deliveries. Recent months also saw notable widebody and 737 MAX orders and a steady stream of deliveries to major lessors and airlines1 2 3.

