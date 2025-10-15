15-Oct-2025 11:49 AM
Boeing reports 96 commercial aircraft orders and 52 deliveries for Sep-2025
Boeing, via its official website, reported (14-Oct-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Sep-2025:
- Gross orders: 96 aircraft;
- Norwegian: 30 737 MAXs;
- Turkish Airlines: 35 787-9s and 15 787-10s;
- Uzbekistan Airways: 14 787-9s;
- Unidentified customer(s): Two 737 MAXs;
- Deliveries: 52 aircraft;
- AerCap: Two 737 MAXs;
- Air France-KLM: One 787-10;
- BOC Aviation: Three 737 MAXs;
- CBD Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- China Eastern Airlines: One 787-9;
- China Southern Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Copa Airlines: Three 737 MAXs;
- DHL Aviation Americas: Two 777Fs;
- Donghai Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Etihad Airways: One 787-9;
- FedEx Express: One 767-300F;
- flydubai: One 737 MAX;
- GOL: One 737 MAX;
- Korean Air: One 737 MAX;
- Lufthansa: One 787-9;
- Phoenix Aviation Capital: Two 737 MAXs;
- Qatar Airways: One 787-9;
- Ryanair: 10 737 MAXs;
- Shenzhen Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- Southwest Airlines: Four 737 MAXs;
- TAAG Angola Airlines: One 787-9;
- Turkish Airlines: One 787-9;
- United Airlines: Three 737 MAXs;
- UPS: One 767-300F;
- Virgin Australia: Two 737 MAXs;
- WestJet: One 737 MAX;
- Xiamen Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- Yangtze River Finance Leasing: One 777F.
Background ✨
Boeing's Sep-2025 gross orders of 96 aircraft followed 26 orders in Aug-2025 and 31 in Jul-2025, with monthly deliveries largely in the 40s and 50s range. The manufacturer delivered 385 aircraft in the first eight months of 2025, surpassing its 2024 full-year total of 348 deliveries. Recent months also saw notable widebody and 737 MAX orders and a steady stream of deliveries to major lessors and airlines1 2 3.