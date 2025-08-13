13-Aug-2025 11:14 AM
Boeing reports 31 commercial aircraft orders and 48 deliveries for Jul-2025
Boeing, via its official website, reported (12-Aug-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Jul-2025:
- Gross orders: 31 aircraft;
- Deliveries: 48 aircraft;
- AerCap: Four 737 MAXs;
- Air India: One 737 MAX;
- Air Lease: Seven 737 MAXs;
- All Nippon Airways: One 787-10;
- Allegiant Air: Two 737 MAXs;
- American Airlines: One 737 MAX and one 787-9;
- Aviation Capital Group: Two 737 MAXs;
- BOC Aviation: Three 737 MAXs;
- CDB Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- CES Leasing: One 777F;
- China Eastern Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- China Southern Airlines: One 737 MAX and one 787-9;
- CMA CGM: One 777F;
- Ethiopian Airlines Group: One 737 MAX;
- Etihad Airways: Two 787-9s;
- flydubai: Two 737 MAXs;
- Jackson Square Aviation: One 737 MAX;
- JEJU air: One 737 MAX;
- Korean Air: One 787-10;
- Minsheng Financial Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- Oman Air: One 737 MAX;
- Phoenix Aviation Capital: One 737 MAX;
- Ryanair: One 737 MAX;
- Scoot: One 787-8;
- Shandong Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Southwest Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- SunExpress: Two 737 MAXs;
- Turkish Airlines: One 787-9;
- UPS: One 767-300F;
- Xiamen Airlines: One 737 MAX.
Background ✨
Boeing’s July-2025 orders and deliveries compared with Airbus, which reported 67 deliveries and seven gross orders in the same month, while Boeing’s deliveries were lower than the previous month when it delivered 57 aircraft and secured 116 gross orders1 2. Recent monthly Boeing deliveries ranged between 40 and 57 aircraft, and gross orders fluctuated significantly, with notable peaks in May-2025 (303 aircraft) and June-2025 (116 aircraft)3 2.