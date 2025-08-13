Boeing reports 31 commercial aircraft orders and 48 deliveries for Jul-2025

Boeing’s July-2025 orders and deliveries compared with Airbus, which reported 67 deliveries and seven gross orders in the same month, while Boeing’s deliveries were lower than the previous month when it delivered 57 aircraft and secured 116 gross orders1 2. Recent monthly Boeing deliveries ranged between 40 and 57 aircraft, and gross orders fluctuated significantly, with notable peaks in May-2025 (303 aircraft) and June-2025 (116 aircraft)3 2.