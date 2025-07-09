9-Jul-2025 12:58 PM
Boeing reports 116 commercial aircraft orders and 57 deliveries for Jun-2025
Boeing, via its official website, reported (08-Jul-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Jun-2025:
- Gross orders: 116 aircraft;
- Alaska Airlines: 12 737 MAXs;
- British Airways: 32 787-10s;
- Unidentified customer(s): 42 737 MAXs and 30 787-9s;
- Deliveries: 57 aircraft;
- AerCap: Two 737 MAXs;
- Air China: One 737 MAX;
- Air China Cargo: One 777F;
- Air France-KLM: One 787-10;
- Air India: One 737 MAX;
- Air Lease: One 737 MAX, one 787-9 and one 787-10;
- Akasa Air: Two 737 MAXs;
- Alaska Airlines: Three 737 MAXs;
- Allegiant Air: One 737 MAX;
- American Airlines: One 787-9;
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings: One 777F;
- Aviation Capital Group: One 737 MAX;
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing: One 787-9;
- British Airways: One 787-10;
- CDB Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- CES Leasing: One 777F;
- China Southern Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Copa Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- DHL Aviation Americas: One 777F;
- Ethiopian Airlines Group: One 737 MAX;
- Etihad Airways: One 787-9;
- FedEx Express: One 767-300F;
- flydubai: Two 737 MAXs;
- GOL: Two 737 MAXs;
- Hawaiian Airlines: One 787-9;
- Jackson Square Aviation: One 737 MAX;
- JEJU air: One 737 MAX;
- Juneyao Airlines: One 787-9;
- Minsheng Financial Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- Singapore Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- Southwest Airlines: 10 737 MAXs;
- SunExpress: One 737 MAX;
- United Airlines: Three 737 MAXs;
- UPS: One 767-300F;
- WestJet: One 737 MAX;
- Xiamen Airlines: Two 737 MAXs.
Background ✨
Boeing's Jun-2025 gross orders were significantly lower than in May-2025, when it recorded 303 aircraft orders, driven by large orders from Qatar Airways and unidentified customers. Deliveries in Jun-2025 rose to 57, up from 44 in May-2025, continuing a recent upward trend in monthly production output following a dip earlier in 20251. Airbus reported 203 gross orders and 62 deliveries in Jun-20252.