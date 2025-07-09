Boeing reports 116 commercial aircraft orders and 57 deliveries for Jun-2025

Boeing's Jun-2025 gross orders were significantly lower than in May-2025, when it recorded 303 aircraft orders, driven by large orders from Qatar Airways and unidentified customers. Deliveries in Jun-2025 rose to 57, up from 44 in May-2025, continuing a recent upward trend in monthly production output following a dip earlier in 20251. Airbus reported 203 gross orders and 62 deliveries in Jun-20252.