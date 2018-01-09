EasyJet takes over from airberlin as Berlin's biggest airline: aviation also abhors a vacuum

In spite of the exit of its former leading airline, airberlin, Berlin Tegel Airport will enjoy a slight capacity increase once the new entrant easyJet's network there is fully up and running. In addition to easyJet, others such as Eurowings are also rapidly filling the gap left by airberlin, and LCCs will have close to half of Tegel's seats.
EasyJet launched Berlin Tegel services in the second week of Jan-2018, initially operating 13 routes (Munich, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Vienna, Zurich, Copenhagen, Palma de Mallorca, Rome Fiumicino, Madrid, Paris CDG, Budapest and Catania). According to OAG, it will grow its Tegel network to 19 routes by the week of 26-Feb-2018 (adding Stockholm Arlanda, Tel Aviv, Milan Malpensa, Helsinki, Fuerteventura and Paphos).
In the week of 26-Feb-2018, easyJet will become the number one airline by seats at both Tegel and its other (long-established) Berlin base – the LCC-dominated Schoenefeld. EasyJet will be the biggest overall airline in the Berlin airports system, ahead of Eurowings and the contracting Ryanair, while the Lufthansa Group will be Berlin's leading airline group.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com