EasyJet takes over from airberlin as Berlin's biggest airline: aviation also abhors a vacuum

In spite of the exit of its former leading airline, airberlin, Berlin Tegel Airport will enjoy a slight capacity increase once the new entrant easyJet's network there is fully up and running. In addition to easyJet, others such as Eurowings are also rapidly filling the gap left by airberlin, and LCCs will have close to half of Tegel's seats.

EasyJet launched Berlin Tegel services in the second week of Jan-2018, initially operating 13 routes (Munich, Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Vienna, Zurich, Copenhagen, Palma de Mallorca, Rome Fiumicino, Madrid, Paris CDG, Budapest and Catania). According to OAG, it will grow its Tegel network to 19 routes by the week of 26-Feb-2018 (adding Stockholm Arlanda, Tel Aviv, Milan Malpensa, Helsinki, Fuerteventura and Paphos).

In the week of 26-Feb-2018, easyJet will become the number one airline by seats at both Tegel and its other (long-established) Berlin base – the LCC-dominated Schoenefeld. EasyJet will be the biggest overall airline in the Berlin airports system, ahead of Eurowings and the contracting Ryanair, while the Lufthansa Group will be Berlin's leading airline group.