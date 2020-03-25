COVID-19: US case growth rate overtakes China: CAPA update 25-Mar-2020

COVID-19 numbers exceed 415,000; the latest Novel Coronavirus Global Situation

181 countries now affected

Laos was added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 181.

Confirmed global COVID-19 cases tops 400,000: Cases by day (25-Mar-2020)

More than 370,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe.

It took more than three months to reach 100,000 cases worldwide

- but only 12 days to log the next 100,000;

- an additional four days to reach 300,000;

- and four days to reach 400,000.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by day, excluding China (25-Mar-2020)

Italy is days away from overtaking China:

Top ten locations for COVID-19 (25-Mar-2020)

US once again has more new cases diagnosed than any other country:

Top ten highest increases in infections by location (25-Mar-2020)

Global cumulative cases top 415,000 (25-Mar-2020)

Italy's growth rate not slowing:

Global mortality rate (yellow line) vs. key locations mortality rate (25-Mar-2020)

COVID-19 US case growth rate overtakes China

The growth rate of the COVID-19 virus has differed greatly between countries depending on the measures in place to combat the spread.

Aggressive containment in countries like Japan and Singapore has slowed the pace of spread of the virus.

The comparison below shows the growth rate per selected country once each has reached 100 cases, so there are different start dates e.g. that threshold was reached first for Japan, so that country was 27 days in.

Daily increase in COVID-19 cases, selected countries : Day 1 = 100 case threshold

Aggressive containment appears to slow the growth rate (daily counting starts once the country reaches 100 cases)

Air Capacity Update: Canada responds to 33% jump in cases overnight

Canada' twp major airlines, Air Canada and WestJet, have both announced immense capacity cuts in response to increasing COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Air Canada announced plans to suspend the majority of its international and transborder services by 31-Mar-2020, while WestJet suspended all scheduled international and transborder services for 30 days from 22-Mar-2020.

Overnight, Canada saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with a jump of 33%. Further restrictions are expected in order to minimise the spread.

Canada weekly total international seat capacity w/c 23-Mar-2020 (ignore the dotted line)

Aviation & Travel Industry news updates

1. Global

IATA projects USD252 billion industry revenue loss from coronavirus, 38% fall in RPKs for 2020 IATA revised (24-Mar-2020) its estimate of the revenue loss to the airline industry, projecting passenger revenues could plummet by USD252 billion, down 44% year-on-year. This more than double IATA's 05-Mar-2020 estimate of USD113 billion, as recently as three weeks earlier, and is based on a scenario in which severe travel restrictions last for up to three months, followed by a gradual economic recovery later this year. Under this - relatively optimistic - scenario, full year passenger demand (RPKs) would decline 38%. Industry capacity (ASKs) in domestic and international markets would declines 65% during 2Q2929, but recover to a 10% decline in 4Q2020. Regional estimates are: Global: 38% decline in RPKs, USD252 billion in revenue lost;

Africa: 32%, USD4 billion;

Asia Pacific: 37%, USD88 billion;

Europe: 46%, USD76 billion;

Latin America: 41%, USD15 billion;

Middle East: 39%, USD19 billion;

North America: 27%, USD50 billion. [more - original PR] IATA: "The airline industry faces its gravest crisis. Within a matter of a few weeks, our previous worst case scenario is looking better than our latest estimates. But without immediate government relief measures, there will not be an industry left standing. Airlines need $200 billion in liquidity support simply to make it through. Some governments have already stepped forward, but many more need to follow suit," Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO. Source: IATA, 24-Mar-2020.

2. Asia

China: China State Council outlines measures to improve air cargo capacity China's State Council highlighted (24-Mar-2020) shortcomings in China's international air cargo capacity, with a significant decline in bellyhold capacity as a result of reduced passenger operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The council outlined the following measures to improve international air cargo capacity: Strengthen international cooperation and provide policy support for international cargo routes;

Encourage aircraft leasing, purchase and other methods to support freighter fleets;

Support the development of all air cargo market entities;

Encourage the joint restructuring of air cargo and logistics companies;

Support the development of networks by express delivery companies;

Improve the air cargo hub network, including lifting airport restrictions on freighter operations during peak hours;

Implement 24 hour customs clearance at international hub airports in Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangdong, Hebei, Hong Kong, Macau, Tianjin, and the Yangtze River Delta;

Improve airfreight systems, promote the simplification of processes and support paperless documentation;

Establish a shared logistics information platform for airlines, postal courier services and cargo terminals;

Strengthen logistics services, including customs clearance, freight forwarding and warehousing;

Support the upgrade and reconstruction of existing airport facilities and improve cold chain and express sorting facilities;

Promote the construction of cargo airports. [more - original PR - Chinese] Australia/New Zealand: Australia implements 'do not travel' ban Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison implemented (24-Mar-2020) a 'do not travel' ban on Australians travelling overseas under the Biosecurity Act 2015, to help avoid travellers returning to Australia with coronavirus and the risks of spreading coronavirus to other countries. Virgin Australia stands down 8,000 of its 10,000 staff and TIgerair suspends all services Exemptions will be managed by the Australian Border Force and will apply to a range of categories of travellers, including for those citizens ordinarily resident overseas, where travel is essential or necessary, travel is of national interest, and on compassionate and humanitarian grounds. The prohibition is aligned with the Government's decision to raise Smartraveller Travel Advice 'to Level 4 - Do Not Travel' overseas. [ more - original PR Virgin Australia Group reported (25-Mar-2020) it temporarily stood down 8000 out of 10,000 staff members until at least the end of May-2020. During the stand down, team members will access accrued leave entitlements as well as leave without pay. Tigerair Australia will temporarily suspend all services effective immediately. [ more - original PR

Philippines: Philippine Airlines to suspend all services from 26-Mar-2020 to 14-Apr-2020 Philippine Airlines announced (23-Mar-2020) plans to suspend all remaining international services from 26-Mar-2020 until 14-Apr-2020. All domestic services were cancelled on 17-Mar-2020. [ more - original PR