Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 19-Aug-2021

Boeing and Alaska Airlines trialling Inmarsat Iris air traffic modernisation solution

Boeing and Alaska Airlines commenced (18-Aug-2021) flight trials for new components of Inmarsat's Iris air traffic modernisation solution.

The solution, powered by the Inmarsat ELERA satellite network, is being trialled onboard Boeing 2021 ecoDemonstrator 737 MAX 9 aircraft. [more - original PR]

Inmarsat senior vice president of aircraft operations and safety services John Broughton stated: "Inmarsat’s Iris programme is a great example of the vast benefits a digitised aviation industry will offer. By modernising air traffic management, there is significant potential to drive environmental efficiencies and cut aviation’s carbon emissions".

Etihad Airways launches carbon offset partnership with CarbonClick

New Zealand's CarbonClick launched (19-Aug-2021) a partnership with Etihad Airways allowing travellers to offset individual carbon emissions as part of the carrier's Greenliner programme.

Etihad Airways head of sustainability Mariam AlQubaisi said the initiative supports Etihad's foremost long term objective of achieving net zero emissions, adding: "We have committed to purchasing carbon offsets to completely neutralise the CO2 emissions of our flagship 'Greenliner' 787-10 aircraft for a full year of operations in 2021, and it is important to be able to offer that same capability to our guests". [more - original PR]

Teesside International Airport chosen as pilot area for hydrogen vehicles trial

Teesside International Airport announced (17-Aug-2021) it has been chosen as a pilot area to test zero emission hydrogen vehicles as part of the Tees Valley's Hydrogen Transport Hub.

Among the vehicles to be tested is a hydrogen converted ground support tug designed by ULEMCo.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the initiative is "the first important step" towards Teesside becoming the first hydrogen ready airport in the UK. [more - original PR]

JSSI partners with Avfuel to launch online resources promoting purchase of sustainable aviation fuel

Jet Support Services (JSSI) partnered (17-Aug-2021) with Avfuel to launch a series of online resources within its customer portal to facilitate the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel.

JSSI clients will be able to access various tools including an online emissions calculator; as well as an option allowing them to offset the carbon emissions associated with their flight hours through Avfuel's Carbon Offset Programme.

JSSI chairman and CEO Neil Book stated: "With approximately 10% of the world's business aviation fleet enrolled on JSSI maintenance programs, we aspire to have a meaningful impact on our industry objective of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. As research and technology continues to advance, we intend to explore many other innovative paths toward decarbonisation". [more - original PR]

CAPA: SOF Connect's sustainability focus attracts EBRD investment in Sofia Airport

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'EBRD takes equity position in Sofia Airport – sustainability the goal?', stated (15-Aug-2021) the sustainability focus of SOF Connect's bid to operate and manage Sofia Airport might have edged out competitors who offered higher concession fees and investments.

The report also suggests the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) EUR74 million investment in the airport allies with SOF Connect's lead consortium member Meridiam's commitment to sustainable development.

Montenegro and Greece are mentioned as potential targets for further airport equity investments by the EBRD. [more - CAPA Analysis]

