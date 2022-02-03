Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 03-Feb-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Etihad Airways achieves IATA Environmental Assessment stage 2 accreditation

Etihad Airways received (01-Feb-2022) IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) stage 2 accreditation across facilities management, flight operations, technical and catering services.

The carrier is one of nine airlines globally to complete the second stage of IATA's sustainability assessment programme for air and ground operations.

Etihad Airways head of sustainability and excellence division Mariam Al Qubaisi stated "Our world is becoming more environmentally conscious by the day", adding "We have recorded many great achievements, from our first ecoFlight from Abu Dhabi to Brisbane in 2019, to the recent launch of our Sustainability-focused loyalty programme, Conscious Choices". [more - original PR]

Turkish Airlines fuels aircraft with sustainable fuel

Turkish Airlines used (02-Feb-2022) sustainable aviation fuel for the first time on an Istanbul-Paris CDG service on 02-Feb-2022.

The fuel produces 87% less greenhouse gas compared to fossil fuels.

The fuelling process is facilitated by Turkish Fuel Services and the environmentally friendly fuel is sourced from Neste.

The fuel will initially be used weekly on the route and applied on more services in the future. [more - original PR]

