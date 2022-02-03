Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 03-Feb-2022
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.
Original report: Etihad Airways awarded IATA Environmental Assessment stage 2 accreditation
Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has successfully completed IATA Environmental Assessment stage 2 and received accreditation in four key operational areas: facilities management, flight operations, Etihad technical division, Etihad Catering Services.
Etihad Airways awarded IATA Environmental Assessment stage 2 accreditation
The IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme is a blueprint for airlines to achieve sustainability in all air and ground operations. It is an evaluation system designed to independently assess and improve the environmental management of an airline. Stage 2 represents the highest level of IEnvA compliance and requires an airline to demonstrate ongoing environmental performance improvement.
Etihad, which has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and halving its 2019 emission levels by 2035, is one of only nine airlines globally to complete stage 2 of the assessment.
Mariam Al Qubaisi, Head of Sustainability and Excellence Division, Etihad Airways, said: “Our world is becoming more environmentally conscious by the day. Etihad is proud to play a major part in reducing the carbon impact of the aviation industry, in the UAE and around the world. We have recorded many great achievements, from our first ecoFlight from Abu Dhabi to Brisbane in 2019, to the recent launch of our Sustainability-focused loyalty programme, Conscious Choices, to reward guests for making sustainable choices when they travel and in their everyday life.”
Over the last two years, despite the challenges of Covid-19, Etihad has introduced significant CO2 reduction initiatives under its Greenliner sustainability programme. This includes adopting thousands of mangroves, using sustainable fuels, reducing contrails, flying optimised flight paths, operating electric vehicles and working with partners who share its vision for cleaner skies.
Original report: Turkish Airlines started to use sustainable aviation fuel on its flights
Focusing on protecting the richness of nature for the future generations in Turkey and in 128 countries in its flight network, Turkish Airlines started to use sustainable aviation fuel on its flights. Aviation fuel obtained from sustainable sources was used for the first time on TK1823 flight that departed from Istanbul Airport for Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport on 2 February 2022. While sustainable fuel will be used for one day a week on the chosen route, there are plans in place to use it on different routes on a wider scale.
Aware of the effect the aviation sector has on climate change and developing projects to decrease that effect, flag carrier airport took a significant step towards reducing the carbon footprint of its guests with the sustainable aviation fuel. Sustainable aviation fuel that will be used for Turkish Airlines has 87 percent less greenhouse gas compared to fossil fuels.
On the first flight with the sustainable aviation fuel, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated; “We are the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world. This also means we are the airline that introduces its guests to richest biodiversity as well. We conduct our work towards achieving sustainability with that mentality and responsibility. Our first flight that uses sustainable resources is a part of that vision. We believe that future generations will continue to be able to discover the world and its preserved beauty with Turkish Airlines. Our efforts focused on protecting our world will continue.”
The fueling process is also facilitated by Turkish Airlines subsidiary Turkish Fuel Services (TFS). Sourced from Neste company, environmentally friendly product is stored in TFS fuel farm, and gets loaded to aircraft after it gets blended with jet fuel. Next goal of the flag carrier goes further than using sustainable fuel for its flights. Global brand is conducting "Microalgae Based Sustainable BioJet Fuel Project (MICRO-JET)" with Bogaziçi University with the support of TUBITAK. When the project is complete, first carbon negative integrated bio refinery of Turkey and Europe will start its service.
This sustainable fuel with high energy helps to decrease harmful particles of SOx and NOx emissions due to clean burn. Produced from sustainable raw materials and without any harmful heavy metals, this fuel will be used once a week as a start in Istanbul - Stockholm flights.
Significant Recycling Effort by Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines started over 100 operational optimization projects since 2008 in order to lower its carbon footprint and successfully implemented them throughout the years. With these projects implemented in every stage of the trip along with ground operations, 15 thousand 363 tons of fuel was saved, and 48 thousand 394 tons of carbon dioxide were prevented from being dispersed to the atmosphere during the third quarter of 2021. During the first three quarters, total CO2 prevention was at 85 thousand 119 tons.
During 2019, the best year of global aviation prior to the pandemic, flag carrier airline saved enough soil to cover 63 football fields while saving 3 thousand 648 trees with its preventative measures in aircraft maintenance operations. Preventing machine and aircraft oil to reach natural water sources, Turkish Technic saved enough water to fill 784 olympic pools.
As for the packaging of the inflight products, global carrier opts to use starch-based material that can be easily reclaimed by nature.
During 2019 flights;
- Usage of over 176 tons of plastic was prevented by using bio packaging
- Combs and shoehorns were removed from travel kits, preventing 105 tons of plastic waste
- By distributing all travel and toy kits without exterior bags, 15 million 229 thousand and 348 bags were rendered unnecessary to produce
- 145 thousand 743 kg textile waste were recycled to textile products by licensed recycling firms
- By sorting glass, plastic and paper-based waste at the source, during 2019; 5 thousand 624 kg glass (6750 gram glass raw material saved), 67 thousand 784 kg plastic (1085 barrels of oil saved) and 252 thousand 167 kg paper (equivalent of 4 thousand and 287 trees) were recycled.
Flag carrier will continue to take preventative measures to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and maintain its support for efforts to develop a sustainable aviation fuel.
Original report: easyJet welcomes ICCT study confirming the viability of hydrogen-powered aircraft for short-haul aviation
The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has published a new study which finds that hydrogen-powered aircraft could cap emissions from passenger aviation with policy support and “look surprisingly viable from a design perspective”.
According to the ICCT, liquid hydrogen combustion aircraft could provide carbon-free air travel on up to a third of global passenger demand starting in 2035. The study outlines that aircraft burning “green hydrogen” produced from renewable energy could enable flights up to 3400 km at reduced fuel costs compared to sustainable aviation fuel.
easyJet is advocating for the use of hydrogen in short-haul aviation to eliminate carbon emissions. In November, the airline joined Race to Zero, a global UN-backed campaign to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In order to achieve this goal, technology for carbon-free flying, such as hydrogen, will play a key role.
The airline fully supports the ICCT’s conclusion that “significant government support will be needed to make hydrogen aircraft work” and that “they deserve a level playing field along with ‘drop-in’ sustainable aviation fuels, which remain scarce and expensive.”
easyJet has been urging industry and government collaboration to develop policies to promote the development of hydrogen-powered aircraft as well as the required technology, infrastructure and green hydrogen production.
Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “We welcome the findings of this important report by the ICCT, which shows that carbon-free flight is possible over shorter ranges, something we have long argued. Hydrogen is an opportunity for British and European aviation, so we continue to urge governments to quickly put incentives in place to support it, develop regional hydrogen infrastructure, and level the playing field with sustainable aviation fuels."
Championing the development of a carbon-free aircraft to decarbonise aviation has long been a focus for easyJet and the airline is working with partners across the industry, including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Wright Electric, to accelerate the development of zero carbon emission technologies and the required infrastructure. The airline is optimistic that it could begin flying customers on carbon-free planes from the mid-2030s.
Meanwhile, easyJet is the only major airline in Europe to offset the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all its flights. This comes at no additional cost to its customers and the airline only supports projects that are certified by either Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard. These projects reduce or remove carbon in the atmosphere. This is not a long-term solution, but we believe it currently represents the best way to compensate for the impact of the carbon emitted from flying, until new technologies such as hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels become widely available.
Beyond carbon, easyJet is focusing on reducing waste within its wider operations and the supply chain as well as reducing plastic. By then end of 2021 more than 36 million single-use plastic items were eliminated from inflight operations. The airline also recently introduced new crew uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles. With 45 bottles in each uniform this has the potential to prevent 2.7 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or in oceans over the next five years.
Original report: Wizz Air launches new sustainability reward campaign for car rental customers
Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable*airline, today announced a new car rental reward scheme with Green Motion through their partnership with Rentalcars.com, one of the world's leading online car rental platforms. As part of the airline’s continued commitment to sustainability, travellers will receive up to a 10% cashback reward when choosing to rent an electric or hybrid vehicle via Green Motion, a world-leading provider of lower carbon emissions car rental options.
Along with access to affordable, customer- friendly car rental options through their ongoing partnership with Rentalcars.com, Wizz Air are also rewarding customers that choose a more sustainable car rental option, with extra cash back. Green Motion have been recognised for their efforts in delivering lower emission car rental, winning the Green Fleet of the year award for eight years in a row.
Through the Rentalcars.com partnership, Wizz Air customers already benefit from 5% credit back on the price of their car rental, but now when choosing a vehicle from Green Motion, available in 54 countries worldwide, including 38 airports where Wizz Air operates, customers receive 10% credit back on the price of their car rental. Full terms and conditions can be found here.
Johan Eidhagen, Chief People & ESG Officer From Wizz Air said: “At Wizz Air, we strive to continuously decrease our environmental footprint through a wide range of sustainability initiatives. This, paired with our commitment to optimising the customer’s travel experience, is why we are pleased to launch this new reward scheme through our partner Rentalcars.com, which will enable our customers to easily rent cars across our extensive network at a discounted price, whilst making the greenest choice they can by choosing Green Motion. We are proud to already have the lowest carbon footprints - of only 57.2 grams per passenger kilometre - in the European aviation industry, and this partnership only enhances our leading sustainability position further.”
Matthias Schmid, Vice President & Managing Director of Rentalcars.com commented: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Wizz Air to offer travellers access to eco-friendly car rental options in collaboration with Green Motion; not only can their customers do their bit for the environment but they can also make some great savings at the same time. We’ve worked with Wizz Air for over seven years, they’re a valued partner of ours and this new initiative is one that we’re particularly excited about.”
Richard Lowden, Founder & CEO of Green Motion said: “I am delighted that Green Motion was chosen by Rentalcars.com and Wizz Air to further promote and deliver the most sustainable travel options from flying to car rental. Green Motion has one of the widest choices of environmentally-friendly vehicles within our sector, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric, which are available to rent from Green Motion locations in many of Wizz Air’s destinations. The Green Motion network are thoroughly looking forward to working closely with Wizz Air and Rentalcars.com to deliver this fantastic benefit that rewards our mutual customers for joining us on our journey to make car rental greener, trip by trip.”
* Wizz Air was recently recognised as Europe’s most sustainable Airline based on the Sustainalytics Rating.
Regional aircraft manufacturer ATR today announced that it has successfully performed a series of ground and flight tests on its ATR 72-600 prototype aircraft, cumulating seven flight hours with 100 % Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in one engine. The aircraft was powered by Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ produced from 100% renewable waste and residues raw materials, such as used cooking oil.
These tests are part of the 100% SAF certification process of ATR aircraft. In September 2021, ATR announced a collaboration with Braathens Regional Airlines and Neste to accelerate this certification. The three companies are working closely together, targeting a demonstration flight in 2022 on a Braathens Regional Airlines’ ATR aircraft. The aim is to complete the certification process of ATR aircraft for 100% SAF by 2025.
Sustainable Aviation Fuels are a key pillar of the aviation industry’s decarbonisation strategy, with an immediate impact in reducing CO2 emissions. It is expected that an ATR flying on a typical regional route with 100% SAF in both engines would reduce CO2 emissions by 82%.
Stefano Bortoli, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer said: “As the regional market leader, our aim is to lead the change to decarbonisation. Already emitting 40% less CO2 than similarly-sized regional jets, ATR turboprops are the ideal platform to offer significant advances in the reduction of CO2 emissions. The achievement of this great milestone shows that we are fully committed to making the use of 100% SAF possible and helping our customers meeting their objectives to provide even more sustainable air links – not in 2035 or 2050 but in the coming years.”