Aviation Leaders Renew Commitment to the Doha Declaration

Doha Declaration of 2020

Travel and tourism, within a liberal regulatory framework, are essential for global connectivity and socio-economic development. One in 20 new jobs is created in this industry.

However, in the face of climate change, it is essential for the industry to engage collectively to reduce the level of emissions.

The aviation and travel industries recognise there are no single “one-size-fits-all” solution to the environmental challenges the world is confronted by today.

To secure environmental sustainability for future generations, it is recommended that urgent action should be taken by:

Airlines; To work actively with manufacturers and fuel suppliers to explore all avenues for emission reduction, including but not limited to using and developing alternative fuels, and ensuring efficient operational processes.

To promote a clear and coherent industry message to assure the public that effective measures are being taken.

To cooperate with and encourage airports to play an active and integral role in improving operational efficiencies. Governments (unilaterally and multilaterally); To consult actively with industry to complement industry action while minimising the regulatory temptation to impose additional taxes in the form of charges and fees.

Whenever taxes are imposed, these should be transparently allocated to activities that will serve to reduce the industry’s impact on the environment.

To achieve a reduction in carbon emissions by improving the effectiveness of air traffic management. Urgent steps should be made in every jurisdiction to achieve rapid improvements in that direction. Other stakeholders; Travellers should be provided with clear, reputable, and globally-acceptable means of off-setting their carbon footprint.

Leading education institutions together with the aviation industry should work to define and develop appropriate data and skills – both technical and non-technical – with the ultimate goal to support the development of a strong and effective cohort of aviation environment professionals, and promote equal accessibility to leadership positions.

Commenting on the Declaration, CAPA – Centre for Aviation Chairman Emeritus, Peter Harbison said:

“Now is a critical time for our global industry. The Doha Declaration continues to evolve based on the state of liberalisation in the aviation industry. This insight is driven by the discussion during the CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulation Summit, which demonstrates just how important it is to have platforms for open discussion with global aviation leaders, to help remove barriers to progress and drive the industry towards an open marketplace.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, commenting on the declaration, said:

"I wholeheartedly endorse the second iteration of the Doha Declaration. It is a reflection of the last two days of productive discussions and reflects the need for all stakeholders in the aviation industry to work together to develop solutions for the challenges we face now and in the future”.

Supported by Qatar Airways, the 2020 CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit provided a pivotal platform to continue the discussion on open skies, aviation access and regulation among the most influential and esteemed leaders in the industry.

With over 280 industry leaders in attendance, including a stellar line up of speakers that guided the premier discourse on open skies, aviation access, regulation and sustainability.

Speakers included: Qatar Airways Group CEO, H.E. Akbar Al Baker; IATA Director General & CEO, Alexandre de Juniac; IAG CEO, Willie Walsh; RwandAir CEO, Yvonne Manzi Makolo; European Commission Director General Mobility and Transport, Henrik Hololei; African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthé; European Parliament Coordinator for Transport and Tourism, José Ramón Bauzá Díaz; and AACO Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, were also joined by a number of other C-level executives from airports, government, industry bodies, academics and other industry leaders.

For more information on the CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, visit qatar20.capaevents.com

