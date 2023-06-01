Lufthansa Group's 'Green Fares' selected by 200,000 passengers in first 100 days
Lufthansa Group reported (31-May-2023) 200,000 passengers opted for 'Green Fares' bookings within Europe or to North Africa in the first 100 days since the introduction of the product. SWISS' Zurich-London route recorded the highest number of 'Green Fares' bookings, followed by Lufthansa's Hamburg-Munich service. The fares include complete offsetting of flight related CO2 emissions, achieved through a combination of 20% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and 80% through contribution to climate protection projects. The 'Green Fares' also offer additional status miles and a free rebooking option. As previously reported by CAPA, the fares are offered by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Edelweiss Air, Eurowings Discover and Air Dolomiti on over 730,000 flights p/a, within Europe and to Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. 3% of passengers currently offset CO2 emissions through one of Lufthansa Group's offers along the travel chain and the group aims to increase this to 5% by the end of 2023. [more - original PR]