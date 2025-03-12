Setback for SAF as bp prioritises financial performance over biofuel
Energy giant bp announced a "fundamentally reset strategy" in late Feb-2025, outlining its prioritisation of shareholder returns and investment in oil and gas.
While expanding its oil and gas investment to USD10 billion p/a, the company will cut its investment in energy transition businesses by USD5 billion, compared to its previous guidance.
bp is now planning more "disciplined investment" in the energy transition, including "selective investment" in areas such as biofuels. The company stated its investment decisions will be driven by financial returns.
CAPA - Centre for Aviation's new SAF Contracts Database features extensive data on Air bp's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply agreements, including significant deals involving Airbus, ATR, Air Transat, BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines, British Airways, DHL Global Forwarding, LATAM Airlines Group, Neste, NetJets, Pratt & Whitney, Qantas Airways, Rolls-Royce, Swedavia and World Energy.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.