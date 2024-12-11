IATA: Global blocked airline funds at USD1.7bn as of Oct-2024

IATA reported (09-Dec-2024) USD1.7 billion in airline funds were blocked from repatriation by governments as of the end of Oct-2024, compared to USD1.8 billion reported at the end of Apr-2024. Nine countries account for USD1.43 billion, or 83% of the total, and African countries account for 59%. Details include:

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated: "Over the last six months, we have seen significant reductions in blocked funds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Ethiopia. At the same time, amounts are rising in the XAF/XOF zones and Mozambique. Bolivia has also emerged as a problem, where repatriating sales revenues is becoming increasingly difficult and unsustainable for airlines". Mr Walsh added: "Governments must remove all barriers for airlines to repatriate their revenues from ticket sales and other activities in accordance with international agreements and treaty obligations". [more - original PR]