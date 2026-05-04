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    4-May-2026 3:52 PM

    General Civil Aviation Authority fully reopens UAE airspace

    General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA UAE), via its official Twitter account, announced (02-May-2026) "the full resumption of normal air navigation operations across UAE airspace". The authority added: "Following a comprehensive evaluation of operational and security conditions, we have officially lifted the temporary precautionary measures previously in place".

    Background

    UAE GCAA reported air traffic gradually returned towards normal after regional “exceptional circumstances”, with UAE airports handling more than 1.4 million passengers and 7839 aircraft movements between 01-Mar-2026 and 12-Mar-2026; GCAA director general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said UAE national carriers’ activity reached about 44.6% of pre-tensions levels.1 During early Mar-2026, UAE carriers and airports implemented phased restarts after a temporary, partial airspace closure, with limited schedules, passenger access restrictions and contingency routing capacity of up to 48 flights per hour.2 3 4 5 6 Iraq Civil Aviation Authority also reopened Iraqi airspace, and Iraqi Airways planned a phased resumption from 10-Apr-2026.7

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