UAE GCAA: 'Air traffic in the UAE is witnessing a gradual return to its normal operational levels'

UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated (13-Mar-2026) "air traffic in the UAE is witnessing a gradual return to its normal operational levels, following the country's successful and professional management of the exceptional circumstances witnessed in the region during the recent period". UAE GCAA reported that UAE airports handled more than 1.4 million passengers between 01-Mar-2026 and 12-Mar-2026, while 7839 aircraft movements were recorded in UAE airspace during the same period. UAE GCAA director general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi reported: "UAE national carriers have begun restoring a significant portion of their operations, with indicators showing that the total operational activity of UAE national carriers reached approximately 44.6% of the overall operational levels that existed before the current tensions, reflecting the ability of UAE airlines to gradually return to normal flight operations". [more - original PR]