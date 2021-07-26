26-Jul-2021 9:40 AM
Eurowings Discover operates inaugural flight on Frankfurt-Mombasa-Zanzibar route
Lufthansa Group announced (25-Jul-2021) Eurowings Discover commenced scheduled operations, with an A330-200 travelling from Frankfurt to Mombasa and then onward to Zanzibar. Key details include:
- Aircraft configuration: The carrier's A330 is initially configured with 270 seats, including 22 lie flat business class seats. Over the next few months, all Eurowings Discover aircraft will gradually become equipped with up to 31 premium economy class seats;
- Inflight product: All meals and non-alcoholic beverages included in the price regardless of fare class. In business class, all beverages will be offered free of charge, while in the premium economy class there will also be a complimentary selection of beer and wine. A variety of buy-on-board offers will be available, from which travellers in economy class and premium economy class can select additional snacks and alcoholic beverages;
- Route network: The carrier plans to add 15 more long and medium haul destinations in 2021, with Frankfurt-Punta Cana service to start on 09-Aug-2021 and Frankfurt-Windhoek starting 10-Aug-2021. Other route plans from Frankfurt include: Las Vegas (30-Sep-2021); Mauritius (01-Sep-2021); Bridgetown (01-Nov-2021); Cancún (01-Nov-2021); Varadero (02-Nov-2021) and Montego Bay (03-Nov-2021). The airline will also add attractive medium haul routes from Frankfurt in Nov-2021, including: the Canary Islands of Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife; Hurghada and Marsa Alam in Egypt; Marrakech in Morocco. From summer 2022 onwards, Eurowings Discover will also be operating short, medium and long haul flights out of the Munich hub. [more - original PR]