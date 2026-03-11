Loading
Boeing reports 15 commercial aircraft orders and 50 deliveries for Feb-2026

Boeing, via its official website, reported (10-Mar-2026) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Feb-2026:

Background ✨

Boeing recorded 107 gross orders in Jan-2026, including 50 737 MAXs for Aviation Capital Group and 30 787-10s for Delta Air Lines, and delivered 45 aircraft.1 In Nov-2025 it booked 149 gross orders, led by Emirates’ 65 777Xs, and delivered 42 aircraft.2 Airbus reported 28 gross orders and 35 deliveries in Feb-2026, including 25 A320neo-family orders from Air Astana.3

