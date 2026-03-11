11-Mar-2026 10:43 AM
Boeing reports 15 commercial aircraft orders and 50 deliveries for Feb-2026
Boeing, via its official website, reported (10-Mar-2026) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Feb-2026:
- Gross orders: 15 aircraft;
- Deliveries: 50 aircraft;
- AerCap: Two 737 MAXs;
- Air Lease: Three 737 MAXs;
- Akasa Air: Two 737 MAXs;
- Allegiant Air: One 737 MAX;
- American Airlines: Two 737 MAXs;
- Aviation Capital Group: One 737 MAX;
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing: One 737 MAX;
- CES Leasing: One 777F;
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise: Two 737 MAXs;
- Ethiopian Airlines Group: One 737 MAX;
- GOL: One 737 MAX;
- Jackson Square Aviation: One 737 MAX;
- JEJU air: One 737 MAX;
- Lufthansa: One 787-9;
- Macquarie AirFinance Holdings: One 737 MAX;
- Qatar Airways: One 777F;
- Ryanair: Four 737 MAXs;
- Scoot: One 787-9;
- Shenzhen Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Singapore Airlines: One 737 MAX;
- Southwest Airlines: Four 737 MAXs;
- United Airlines: 11 737 MAXs and one 787-9;
- UPS: Two 767-300Fs;
- Virgin Australia: One 737 MAX;
- WestJet: Two 737 MAXs.
Background ✨
Boeing recorded 107 gross orders in Jan-2026, including 50 737 MAXs for Aviation Capital Group and 30 787-10s for Delta Air Lines, and delivered 45 aircraft.1 In Nov-2025 it booked 149 gross orders, led by Emirates’ 65 777Xs, and delivered 42 aircraft.2 Airbus reported 28 gross orders and 35 deliveries in Feb-2026, including 25 A320neo-family orders from Air Astana.3