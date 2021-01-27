27-Jan-2021 4:34 PM
Abu Dhabi updates travel 'green list' with 15 countries/territories
Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, via the official Visit Abu Dhabi website, updated (25-Jan-2021) its travel 'green list'. Under the new guidelines passengers travelling from the following territories are exempt from quarantine requirements:
- Australia;
- Bahrain;
- Brunei;
- China;
- Falkland Islands;
- Hong Kong;
- Maldives;
- Mauritius;
- Mongolia;
- New Zealand;
- Oman;
- Qatar;
- Saudi Arabia;
- Singapore;
- St Kitts and Nevis;
- Thailand.