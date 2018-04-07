Germany-Spain aviation market: Air Berlin not missed
The aviation market between Germany and Spain is Europe's number two country pair by seat capacity, sitting between UK-Spain and third ranked UK-Germany. After solid growth from 2012 to 2017, the Germany-UK market is declining modestly this summer.
Nevertheless, given that it has lost its former market leader, Air Berlin Group (mainly through NIKI), this market is showing strong resilience. Other operators have moved quickly to fill the gap, either through the acquisition of capacity from Air Berlin Group (Lufthansa Group and easyJet) or through organic growth (Ryanair, Condor, Germania and others).
The Lufthansa Group is the leading airline group on Germany-Spain and is the main winner from the collapse of Air Berlin Group, particularly through the expansion of its low cost Eurowings subsidiary.
