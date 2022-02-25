Colombian airlines embark on 2022 with ambitions running high

Although Colombia has battled waves of COVID-19 infections during the coronavirus pandemic, overall the country’s recovery has fared better than other regions around the world. Domestic passenger levels in 2021 inched closer to pre-pandemic levels, and passenger numbers in Dec-2021 actually surpassed 2019’s performance.

There are numerous developments to watch in Colombia as 2022 unfolds, including Avianca’s post-bankruptcy performance, the launch of another ultra-low cost carrier in the country, and the unfolding of a new and unique partnership between two ULCCs on certain international routes.

Colombia was Latin America’s third largest aviation market before the COVID-19 crisis, and the stage is being set for the country to remain a dynamic force within the region as the recovery continues, particularly as more low cost competition emerges both domestically and internationally.