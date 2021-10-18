Latin start-up airlines seize on low cost opportunities for growth

Two of the most intriguing airline start-ups to emerge during the pandemic are based in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Both Flycana, based in the Dominican Republic, and the Colombian start-up Ultra Air aim to debut in the not too distant future.

Ultra Air believes the COVID-19 crisis has created a window of opportunity in Colombia for another ultra-low cost competitor, and access to affordable aircraft is allowing the company to capitalise on a favourable combination of circumstances.

Flycana, which is undergoing a rebranding to Arajet, is attempting to usher in a true ultra-low cost operator based in the Caribbean, and understands the nuances of starting and sustaining an airline in the region.