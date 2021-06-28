Colombia: Viva, other airlines, position for fierce competition

Summary

Trends are improving in Colombia after the country battled a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

All the country's largest airlines are working to position themselves favourably once a fully fledged recovery gets under way.

Viva experiencing positive trends after Colombia endured a third wave of COVID-19

After a promising period of recovery near the end of 2020, Colombia began battling a third wave of coronavirus infections in early 2021.

Colombia joined several Latin American countries faced with second or third waves of infections, including Brazil and Chile. But the Colombian ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) Viva is experiencing promising signs as cases begin to stabilise.

Speaking at the recent CAPA Live June event, Viva CEO Felix Antelo explained that in Mar-2021 the company had deployed 20% more seats compared with the same period in 2019. “We had the fastest recovery in Colombia as a company”, Mr Antelo said.

The Colombian market as a whole regained 70% to 75% of its pre-pandemic size in March, Mr Antelo explained. “And that was only again surpassed by Mexico, by Brazil in some months.”

But at the beginning of Apr-2021 a third wave stalled demand, and although “no one saw that coming”, Mr Antelo said that Viva had moved quickly to cancel flights on routes where the company could not pay variable costs.

Other decisive actions Viva took included going out into the market “to try and stimulate”, Mr Antelo said. The airline also shifted some seats from the domestic to international markets, mainly to the US. Mr Antelo explained that Viva had worked fast to deploy seats to Miami for customers that were getting vaccinated in the US.

At the end of Apr-2021 and the beginning of May-2021 trends were improving, but then social unrest emerged in Colombia. But in mid May-2021 COVID-19 case counts stabilised and social demonstrations eased, Mr Antelo said.

“We still have a lot of work to do as a country here in Colombia to get back to normality”, Mr Antelo said. “But we are now in a way better place than what we were three or four weeks ago.”

Colombia is entering a high season in Jul-2021 and Aug-2021, and with a more stable COVID-19 and more stable political situation, demand is starting to pick up for domestic and international markets, Mr Antelo said.

Viva’s CEO stated that Colombia was getting back on a “very strong recovery line...for the second half of 2021, and in general for 2022. We are really bullish of what we think is going to happen”, Mr Antelo said.

Colombia's larger airlines add back domestic routes as trends improve

Data from CAPA and OAG show that Colombia’s system seat deployment is projected to grow steadily for the remainder of 2021, fuelled by Viva’s growth, as well as service resumptions by Colombia’s other airlines.

Colombia: weekly total system seats from 2018 through Nov-2021 (*projected)