CAPA TV insights from the industry's leading observers

Mega-Trend: Sustainability

The only good news for airlines in reducing emissions through the pandemic is they are helping save the planet. Aviation emissions are an explosive issue for the airline industry and the mountain to climb has become even taller than it was before COVID. So far, the airlines’ responses have been uncoordinated, contradictory, often evasive greenwashing, completely lacking in transparency – and they leave the industry a sitting target for unwelcome attacks.

Looking ahead to 2030, there is very little in practical terms the industry can do to reduce overall emissions, whether carbon or others. Even with the most optimistic outlook, the use of fossil fuels cannot be reduced significantly until the next decade. In short, everything environment-related is about added costs, hardly a welcome prospect at such a fragile time. And there is no way to avoid them.

CAPA TV spoke to senior executives on the sidelines of the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - 'Airlines in Transition 2022’ to get their observations on the subject.

Mega-Trend: Digital Transformation

Consumers are at the heart of digital transformation and the pandemic has only accelerated the shift to digital retailing and e-commerce, backed by sophisticated IT platforms. And we have seen how effective the non-travel online retailers, like Amazon, have been – and they’ve grown their wallet share substantially. These new players have gathered more data and learned more about us over the past two years than ever before and the worry is, for a heavily indebted and struggling airline industry – can it keep up and regain its fair share of the ‘economic wallet’ and unlock new revenue streams, as well as meeting shifting customer needs.

Airlines are at a disadvantage in that their starting point are often ageing tech systems of IT platforms, software and hardware that are highly complex, fragile, susceptible to cyber-attacks and expensive to maintain. Many are falling behind in this digital arms race. But for those airlines that get it right, there can be rich rewards in being an effective player in a digital world.

