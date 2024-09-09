Brazil's aviation market is a mix of flux and opportunities

Brazil's aviation market appears to be in a state of flux.

Two of the country's largest airlines are in the throes of financial struggles, and currency headwinds remain an overhang.

Yet at the same time, the government seems poised to finalise some financial assistance for Brazilian operators broadly four years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As GOL and Azul work to improve their financial stature, Brazil's dominant airline, LATAM Airlines Brazil, continues to build on its leading position in the domestic market.

LATAM's evolution could possibly entail a pivot to a different aircraft type, which could potentially increase competition on some of the country's domestic routes.