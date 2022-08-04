Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Aug-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Boeing to open new research centre, expand sustainability partnerships in Japan

American Airlines signs MoU for up to 100 ZeroAvia ZA2000-RJ hydrogen-electric powertrains

American Airlines signed (03-Aug-2022) an MoU with ZeroAvia to order up 100 ZA2000-RJ hydrogen-electric powertrains, enabling the carrier to operate regional aircraft emissions-free. The powertrain is expected to enter commercial operations as early as the late 2020s. The carrier also announced an investment in ZeroAvia, aligning with American Airlines' aim to achieve net-zero carbon greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. [more - original PR] Original report: American Airlines Announces Investment in Hydrogen-Electric Engine Developer ZeroAvia American Airlines today announced its investment in ZeroAvia, a leader in hydrogen-electric, zero-emission aviation. In addition to the investment, a memorandum of understanding provides American the opportunity to order up to 100 engines from ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric powertrain development program. The engines are intended to power regional jet aircraft with zero emissions. “Our investment in ZeroAvia’s emerging hydrogen-electric engine technology has the potential to play a key role in the future of sustainable aviation,” said Derek Kerr, American’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are excited to contribute to this industry development and look forward to exploring how these engines can support the future of our airline as we build American Airlines to thrive forever.” ZeroAvia is working to achieve certain type certifications of its innovative propulsion technology that will pave the way for the engines to be incorporated into the regional jet market in the future. The ZA2000-RJ powertrain is anticipated to enable passengers to fly in zero-emission regional jets as early as the late 2020s. “Having support from the world’s largest airline is a strong indication of the progress we’re making on the development of hydrogen-electric, zero-emission flight,” added ZeroAvia Founder and CEO Val Miftakhov. “We are focused on delivering sustainable travel, and are delighted that American, a visionary leader in the industry, sees ZeroAvia as a part of the future of aviation.” This investment showcases another action on American’s path to achieve its aggressive climate goals, including achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. In addition to the strategy and progress outlined in American’s recently published Environmental, Social and Governance Report, other recent sustainability efforts by the airline include: Receiving the industry’s first-ever CORSIA-certified batch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Neste.

Reaching an agreement to purchase 500 million gallons of SAF over five years from Gevo, Inc., American’s most significant SAF commitment to date.

Becoming the first airline globally to receive validation from the Science Based Targets initiative for its 2035 GHG emissions reduction targets.

Alaska Airlines makes significant investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Alaska Airlines finalised (03-Aug-2022) an agreement with Gevo to purchase 185 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over five years, commencing in 2026.

Alaska Airlines SVP of public affairs and sustainability Diane Birkett Rakow stated: "SAF is the most immediate path we have toward decarbonisation of aviation, but we recognize there is significant work required ahead - including public policy action - to make SAF a viable, affordable option at scale". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Original report: Alaska Airlines makes significant investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel'

Alaska is set to offtake 185 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel from GEVO over five years beginning in 2026.

SEATTLE – Alaska Airlines announced today it has finalized an agreement with biofuel company Gevo Inc., to purchase its most significant sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake commitment to date – 185 million gallons of SAF over five years starting in 2026. This agreement was developed alongside others in the oneworld alliance.

“Using sustainable aviation fuel is a significant part of Alaska’s five-part path to reach net zero carbon emissions, and alongside others in the oneworld alliance, we are committed to creating a more sustainable future for aviation,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines. “SAF is the most immediate path we have toward decarbonization of aviation, but we recognize there is significant work required ahead – including public policy action – to make SAF a viable, affordable option at scale.”

Alaska is proud to play a role in advancing this critical market for sustainable aviation fuels. Making SAF commercially viable at scale requires strong partners and action on all fronts. We appreciate the partnership of suppliers like Gevo in tackling this challenge.”

-Ann Ardizzone, vice president of supply chain at Alaska Airlines

In April 2021, Alaska announced the company’s commitment and roadmap to achieve carbon net zero by 2040, and established a five-part path to achieve that goal. The path includes operational efficiency, fleet renewal, sustainable aviation fuel, electric or hybrid-electric aircraft over the long term and credible carbon offsets only as needed to achieve our targets if technology does not advance fast enough to close the gap without. Of this path, sustainable aviation fuel provides the greatest opportunity to decarbonize in the near and medium term, and Alaska has been working for over a decade to first test and then use SAF.

In 2016, Alaska and Gevo made history by flying the world’s first commercial flight using forest residuals from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., powered by a 20 percent blend of SAF. Today, Alaska is using SAF in its operations in California and works with multiple producers and other partners to use and facilitate the development of additional SAF supply in the future.

Alaska’s most recent ESG report – its Care Report – outlines more detail on its goals and progress, and details specific challenges and actions needed to advance SAF. More information on Alaska’s sustainability strategy is available at alaskaair.com/content/about-us/esg.

In September 2020, oneworld became the first global airline alliance to announce a target of carbon neutrality by 2050, establishing its commitment to long-term sustainability for the industry. The alliance followed up that commitment with an intermediate goal to achieve 10% SAF use across the member airlines by 2030.

Lufthansa Group launches 'Green Fare' for CO2 neutral air travel

Brussels Airlines reports 'sixfold' increase in uptake of CO2 neutral flying options