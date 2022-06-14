AirAsia group airlines make progress on recovery goals – Part 1: Malaysia

AirAsia group airlines are experiencing significant rebounds in domestic and international capacity as they move into the second half of 2022, although they still have plenty of ground to make up if they are to hit the group’s ambitious year-end goals.

AirAsia has streamlined its aviation group during the pandemic, cutting AirAsia Japan and selling its stake in AirAsia India. This leaves it with four airlines in the Southeast Asian region, comprising the core Malaysian operation and joint ventures/affiliates in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The wider group has also changed its name to Capital A, reflecting its increasingly diverse portfolio beyond airlines. However, the airline component is still referred to as AirAsia Aviation Group.

All four airlines are managing to rebuild capacity as the countries they are based in loosen travel restrictions. Domestic is obviously recovering faster than international (which is still the theme for Asia-Pacific airlines overall), and AirAsia is confident enough in the upward trend to predict an almost complete recovery in the group’s domestic capacity by the end of 2022.

This two-part update looks at how the four airlines are faring in their respective markets.