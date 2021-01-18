18-Jan-2021 5:42 AM
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commences operations with twice weekly Athens service
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commenced (16-Jan-2021) twice weekly Abu Dhabi-Athens service on 15-Jan-2021 with A321neo aircraft, marking the carrier's official launch of operations. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC will also launch twice weekly Abu Dhabi-Thessaloniki service on 04-Feb-2021, with plans to introduce Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan services over the coming months. [more - original PR]