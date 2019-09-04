4-Sep-2019 9:49 AM
Visitor arrivals to Vietnam up 14% in Aug-2019, led by China, Japan and Korea
Vietnam's General Statistics Office reported (03-Sep-2019) foreign visitor arrivals to Vietnam for Aug-2019. Details include:
- International visitor arrivals: 1.5 million, +14.3% year-on-year;
- By market:
- China: 482,004, +12.4%;
- South Korea: 401,038, +25.0%;
- Taiwan: 79,339, +23.8%;
- US: 54,684, +4.2%;
- Japan: 96,250, +18.3%;
- Malaysia: 45,482, +20.2%;
- Russia: 39,967, -0.6%;
- Thailand: 33,594, +32.2%;
- Australia: 27,708, -3.5%;
- UK: 29,491, +7.2%;
- Arrivals by air: 1.2 million, +11.4%. [more - original PR]
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More