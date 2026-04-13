VC union calls for Lufthansa pilots to strike on 13/14-Apr-2026
Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union issued (11-Apr-2026) a strike call for Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa CityLine and Eurowings pilots in response to lack of progress in negotiations on "several labour disputes", including pension schemes and a new collective bargaining agreement for Lufthansa CityLine employees. The industrial action will affect Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa CityLine flights departing German airports from 00:01 on 13-Apr-2026 to 23:59 on 14-Apr-2026, and Eurowings flights from 00:01 to 23:59 on 13-Apr-2026. Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine services to Egypt, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will not be affected by the strike action. [more - original PR - German]
Background ✨
Vereinigung Cockpit previously called strikes at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo on 12-Feb-2026 over stalled pension-scheme talks, affecting all departures from German airports for the full day1. VC then escalated to full-day action on 12-13-Mar-2026 for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo, and separately targeted Lufthansa CityLine on 12-Mar-2026 over collective agreement improvements2. Lufthansa said it expected to operate over half its schedule during the 12-13-Mar-2026 stoppages, with mitigation via partner airlines and larger aircraft3.