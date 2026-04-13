VC union calls for Lufthansa pilots to strike on 13/14-Apr-2026

Vereinigung Cockpit previously called strikes at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo on 12-Feb-2026 over stalled pension-scheme talks, affecting all departures from German airports for the full day1. VC then escalated to full-day action on 12-13-Mar-2026 for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo, and separately targeted Lufthansa CityLine on 12-Mar-2026 over collective agreement improvements2. Lufthansa said it expected to operate over half its schedule during the 12-13-Mar-2026 stoppages, with mitigation via partner airlines and larger aircraft3.