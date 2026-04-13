Loading
13-Apr-2026 12:25 PM

VC union calls for Lufthansa pilots to strike on 13/14-Apr-2026

Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union issued (11-Apr-2026) a strike call for Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa CityLine and Eurowings pilots in response to lack of progress in negotiations on "several labour disputes", including pension schemes and a new collective bargaining agreement for Lufthansa CityLine employees. The industrial action will affect Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa CityLine flights departing German airports from 00:01 on 13-Apr-2026 to 23:59 on 14-Apr-2026, and Eurowings flights from 00:01 to 23:59 on 13-Apr-2026. Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine services to Egypt, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will not be affected by the strike action. [more - original PR - German]

Background ✨

Vereinigung Cockpit previously called strikes at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo on 12-Feb-2026 over stalled pension-scheme talks, affecting all departures from German airports for the full day1. VC then escalated to full-day action on 12-13-Mar-2026 for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo, and separately targeted Lufthansa CityLine on 12-Mar-2026 over collective agreement improvements2. Lufthansa said it expected to operate over half its schedule during the 12-13-Mar-2026 stoppages, with mitigation via partner airlines and larger aircraft3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More