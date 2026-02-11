11-Feb-2026 3:46 PM
VC calls Lufthansa pilot strike for 12-Feb-2026
Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union issued (10-Feb-2026) a strike call for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots for 12-Feb-2026, in response to lack of progress in negotiations on pension schemes. The industrial action will affect all flights departing German airports from 00:01 to 23:59. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa pilots previously voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action due to stalled collective bargaining over company pension provision, with 88% of Lufthansa pilots and 96% of Lufthansa Cargo pilots supporting the move. The union's Group Collective Bargaining Committee called for Lufthansa to present a negotiable offer for company pension provision following these results1.