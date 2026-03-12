Lufthansa to maintain over 50% of flight schedule during strike days

Lufthansa announced (11-Mar-2026) it will maintain over 50% of its flight schedule and 60% of its long haul connections on 12-Mar-2026 and 13-Mar-2026, when the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union called for full-day strikes. Other Lufthansa Group airlines and partner airlines will take over "numerous" services to and from Frankfurt and Munich, and larger aircraft will also be used on strike days to accommodate more passengers. Lufthansa Cargo will operate over 80% of its cargo flight programme, Lufthansa City Airlines will offer its entire flight schedule and Lufthansa CityLine, which is also affected by the VC strike on 12-Mar-2026, will be able to offer almost its entire flight programme on 13-Mar-2026. [more - original PR]