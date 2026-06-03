3-Jun-2026 1:01 PM
UN Tourism: International travel up 2% in 1Q2026 amid growing uncertainty
UN Tourism reported (02-Jun-2026) the following highlights for 1Q2026:
- 307 million tourists travelled internationally, up 2% year-on-year. Early 2026 saw sustained travel demand overall (+2.5% cumulative growth in Jan/Feb-2026), but the Middle East conflict impacted performance in Mar-2026 (+0.4%);
- The conflict is expected to reduce growth in international arrivals by 1pp to 2pp compared to UN Tourism's initial forecast of 3% to 4% for 2026, "depending on the conflict's duration and scope". Aside from disruptions in flights to, from and within the Middle East and effects on traveller confidence, the spike in oil prices and jet fuel shortage in some markets is increasing airfares and reducing flight capacity in other regions. UN Tourism noted: "More expensive travel coupled with uncertainty about air connectivity, could redirect demand towards closer tourism destinations while also affecting overall travel demand";
- Europe recorded more than 130 million international tourists in 1Q2026, a 4% increase and building on "strong" momentum of 5% in 2025. Some destinations benefited from the redirection of tourism flows. Southern Mediterranean Europe and Northern Europe both grew arrivals by 4%. Central Eastern Europe (+6%) continued its recovery;
- Africa arrivals (+4%) continued to grow. North Africa recorded a 4% increase supported by "strong" figures in Mar-2026 (+18%). Arrivals in Sub-Saharan Africa increased 4%;
- Asia Pacific recorded 3% growth, "somewhat slower" than expected due to mixed performance among destinations. Strong results were recorded in Feb-2026 (+9%) but were more moderate in Mar-2026 (+2%), as disruptions affecting Middle Eastern air hubs contributed to a 27% decline in South Asia. Oceania (+9%) and North East Asia (+5%) saw "particularly robust" results. Arrivals in Asia remained below pre-pandemic values at 89% of the 1Q2019 level;
- The Americas recorded 2% more international arrivals, with "strong" growth in Central America (+18%) but weaker in South America (-1%);
- Middle East arrivals dropped 14%, impacted by the conflict. Several Gulf destinations recorded "strong" declines, while Egypt (+16%) recorded a "robust" increase. This follows a "strong" rebound in the Middle East after the pandemic, with arrivals in 2025 climbing 40% above 2019 levels;
- Among destinations reporting growth in arrivals, the best performers included Paraguay (+46%), New Zealand (+45%), El Salvador (+43%), Mongolia (+39%), Palau (+37%) and Uzbekistan (+37%). In terms of receipts, several countries reported double digit growth, including Pakistan (+60%), South Korea (+38%), Morocco (+24%), Brunei (+22%) and Brazil (+12%).
UN Tourism Secretary General Shaikha Al Nuwais stated: "The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is disrupting travel patterns well beyond the region itself, including rising inflation, particularly in transport and accommodation. This is placing pressure on travellers, businesses and destinations alike". [more - original PR]