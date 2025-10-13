13-Oct-2025 12:11 PM
New Zealand adds 11 countries and territories to eGates scheme
New Zealand Customs Service expanded (13-Oct-2025) eGate services to eligible ePassport holders from 11 additional countries and territories, comprising Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Seychelles and San Marino. International travellers from 59 countries and territories can now use eGates in New Zealand, with plans to add more countries later in 2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Following a successful trial, New Zealand Customs previously expanded eGate access to ePassport holders from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, the Vatican, Macau, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total to 48 eligible countries at that time1.