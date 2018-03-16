Loading
16-Mar-2018 12:50 PM

Laudamotion﻿ launches official website, confirms destinations and management

Laudamotion launched (15-Mar-2018) its official website. The company said its network will cover Mediterranean holiday destinations ranging from the Balearic Islands to Greece, including Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Malaga, Santorini, Kalamata, Crete and "many more". Its bases will be in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. According to the booking system on Laudamotion's official website, it intends to operate to all Austrian commercial airports in 2018, with the exception of Klagenfurt Airport. Destinations include:

The website lists Niki Lauda and Andreas Gruber as managing directors. Mr Gruber previously served as NIKI head of network planning and development, according to his personal LinkedIn account.

