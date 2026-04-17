Senior executive changes pick up pace in early 2026
2026 is emerging as a year of volatility and change for the aviation industry.
The scope of the change also extends to the C-suite, with numerous announcements of leadership changes since the start of the year.
The table below summarises a selection of the senior executive changes at airlines that have been reported by CAPA - Centre for aviation since the start of 2026.
Leadership turbulence: Executive shifts signal a defining year for aviation
The aviation industry has always been cyclical, but 2026 is shaping up to be something more complex than a typical swing of the pendulum.
Beneath the surface of fluctuating demand, cost pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty, a quieter but equally significant change is underway - one that is unfolding in boardrooms rather than on runways.
Since the start of the year, a notable wave of leadership changes has swept across global airlines, pointing to a deeper recalibration of strategy, priorities, and long-term vision.
Executive turnover at this scale is rarely coincidental.
It often reflects a convergence of structural challenges: evolving market dynamics, the acceleration of sustainability mandates, shifting investor expectations, and the need for sharper operational resilience.
In many cases, boards are not simply replacing leaders - they are redefining the skill sets required to navigate an increasingly unpredictable landscape.
What makes 2026 particularly compelling is the breadth of these changes.
From legacy carriers to low-cost operators, leadership transitions are cutting across business models and geographies alike.
This suggests the industry is entering a phase where adaptability and strategic clarity are becoming non-negotiable at the highest levels of decision-making.
The following table captures a snapshot of senior executive movements reported by CAPA - Centre for Aviation since the beginning of the year.
While each change has its own context, collectively they offer valuable insight into how airlines are positioning themselves for the challenges - and opportunities -that lie ahead.
Senior executive changes at airlines that have been reported by CAPA - Centre for aviation since the start of 2026
|
Company
|
Job Title
|
Outgoing
|
Incoming
|
Effective Date
|
Notes
|
CEO
|Peter Foster
|
Ibrahim Canliel
|
01-Apr-2026
|
GM
|Naomi Leungo Rasebotsa
|
Bao Mosinyi
|
01-Feb-2026
|Boikanyo Ntwaagae served as acting GM since Jul-2025.
|
Director general
|Azakaria Traoré
|
Wendkuni Serge Frédéric Zombre
|
Mar-2026
|
CEO
|
Michael Rousseau
|
3Q2026
|
President
|
Wang Mingyuan
|
Qu Guangji
|
05-Mar-2026
|
CEO and MD
|
Campbell Wilson
|
Remaining in the role until a successor is appointed.
|
MD
|
Aloke Singh
|
19-Mar-2026
|
CEO
|Gary Seddon
|
Alan Milne
|
Feb-2026
|
CEO
|
Philippe Marie
|
Lionel Guérin
|
11-Feb-2026
|
President and CEO
|
Robert Binns
|
Jan-2026
|
Part of the sale of Air Wisconsin to CSI Aviation.
|
Non-executive chairman
|Fam Lee Ee
|
Jamaludin bin Ibrahim
|
09-Mar-2026
|
President and CEO
|
Shinichi Inoue
|
Juichi Hirasawa
|
01-Apr-2026
|
MD
|
Shafiqur Rahman
|
Kaizer Sohail Ahmed
|
Apr-2026
|
Humaira Sultana served as interim MD and CEO since Feb-2026.
|
GM
|
Juan José Galvarro
|
Eduardo Valdivia
|
Apr-2026
|
President and CEO
|
Linda Markham
|
Mike Migliore
|
Mar-2026
|
President
|Glen Hauenstein
|
Peter Carter
|
01-Apr-2026
|
CEO
|
Maciej Wilk
|
Len Corrado
|
09-Feb-2026
|
CEO
|
Steven Greenway
|
Remaining in advisory role until end 2026. Sanjiv Kapoor appointed as interim CEO.
|
President
|
Richard Ledger
|
Johan Eidhagen
|
01-Mar-2026
|
Mr Ledger appointed as Air Astana Group VP partnerships and alliances.
|
CEO
|
Mauricio Sana
|
Paz Lovisolo
|
Feb-2026
|
Mr Sana appointed as vice chairman.
|
Chairman
|Marc Gaffajoli
|
Jean Paul Makosso
|
03-Feb-2026
|
CEO
|
Nyl Moret-Mba
|
Marisca Emerenziana Andjai Obouri
|
03-Feb-2026
|
Frontier Group Holdings
|
President and CEO
|Barry Biffle
|
James Dempsey
|
07-Jan-2026
|
CEO
|
Pieter Elbers
|
Willie Walsh
|
03-Aug-2026
|
Rahul Bhatia appointed as interim CEO since Mar-2026.
|
President
|
Nozomu Noguchi
|
Yuko Horio
|
01-Apr-2026
|
Chairman
|Michael Joseph
|
Kiprono Kittony
|
Mar-2026
|
CEO
|
Nathaniel Pieper
|
Ole Orvér
|
01-Apr-2026
|
President and GM
|
Suresh Bangah
|
Anna Victoria Lu
|
Apr-2026
|
CEO
|
David Grizzle
|
Matthew Koscal
|
2026
|
Mr Koscal's promotion by the board is pending.
|
President
|
Kenya Yamada
|
01-Apr-2026
|
Chairman
|
Li Yue
|
Wang Fei
|
Mar-2026
|
CEO
|Sean Te'o
|
Matthew Findlay
|
16-Feb-2026
|Paul Abbot served as acting CEO since Jun-2025.
|
Group CEO
|
John Lamola
|
End Apr-2026
|
Air Chefs CEO Matshela Seshibe appointed as acting group CEO.
|
Chairman
|
Sarath Ganegoda
|
31-Mar-2026
|
Dimal Arandara appointed as acting chairman.
|
GM
|
Santisuk Klongchaiya
|
Phairat Pornpathananangoon
|
31-Jan-2026
|
Chairman
|
Ahmet Bolat
|
Murat Şeker
|
Apr-2026
|
GM
|
Bilal Ekşi
|
Ahmet Olmuştur
|
Apr-2026
|
CEO
|
Jenifer Bamuturaki
|
Feb-2026
|
Girma Wake appointed as acting CEO.
|
President and CEO
|
Shingo Nishida
|
Yasuhiro Fukada
|
01-Apr-2026