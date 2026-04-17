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    17-Apr-2026 11:10 AM

    Senior executive changes pick up pace in early 2026

    Insight

    2026 is emerging as a year of volatility and change for the aviation industry.

    The scope of the change also extends to the C-suite, with numerous announcements of leadership changes since the start of the year.

    The table below summarises a selection of the senior executive changes at airlines that have been reported by CAPA - Centre for aviation since the start of 2026.

    Leadership turbulence: Executive shifts signal a defining year for aviation

    The aviation industry has always been cyclical, but 2026 is shaping up to be something more complex than a typical swing of the pendulum.

    Beneath the surface of fluctuating demand, cost pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty, a quieter but equally significant change is underway - one that is unfolding in boardrooms rather than on runways.

    Since the start of the year, a notable wave of leadership changes has swept across global airlines, pointing to a deeper recalibration of strategy, priorities, and long-term vision.

    Executive turnover at this scale is rarely coincidental.

    It often reflects a convergence of structural challenges: evolving market dynamics, the acceleration of sustainability mandates, shifting investor expectations, and the need for sharper operational resilience.

    In many cases, boards are not simply replacing leaders - they are redefining the skill sets required to navigate an increasingly unpredictable landscape.

    What makes 2026 particularly compelling is the breadth of these changes.

    From legacy carriers to low-cost operators, leadership transitions are cutting across business models and geographies alike.

    This suggests the industry is entering a phase where adaptability and strategic clarity are becoming non-negotiable at the highest levels of decision-making.

    The following table captures a snapshot of senior executive movements reported by CAPA - Centre for Aviation since the beginning of the year.

    While each change has its own context, collectively they offer valuable insight into how airlines are positioning themselves for the challenges - and opportunities -that lie ahead.

    Senior executive changes at airlines that have been reported by CAPA - Centre for aviation since the start of 2026

    Company

    Job Title

    Outgoing

    Incoming

    Effective Date

    Notes

    Air Astana Group

    CEO

    		 Peter Foster

    Ibrahim Canliel

    01-Apr-2026

    Air Botswana

    GM

    		 Naomi Leungo Rasebotsa

    Bao Mosinyi

    01-Feb-2026

    		 Boikanyo Ntwaagae served as acting GM since Jul-2025.

    Air Burkina

    Director general

    		 Azakaria Traoré

    Wendkuni Serge Frédéric Zombre

    Mar-2026

    Air Canada

    CEO

    Michael Rousseau

    3Q2026

    Air China

    President

    Wang Mingyuan

    Qu Guangji

    05-Mar-2026

    Air India

    CEO and MD

    Campbell Wilson

    Remaining in the role until a successor is appointed.

    Air India Express

    MD

    Aloke Singh

    19-Mar-2026

    Air Niugini

    CEO

    		 Gary Seddon

    Alan Milne

    Feb-2026

    Air Tahiti Nui

    CEO

    Philippe Marie

    Lionel Guérin

    11-Feb-2026

    Air Wisconsin

    President and CEO

    Robert Binns

    Jan-2026

    Part of the sale of Air Wisconsin to CSI Aviation.

    AirAsia X Group

    Non-executive chairman

    		 Fam Lee Ee

    Jamaludin bin Ibrahim

    09-Mar-2026

    All Nippon Airways

    President and CEO

    Shinichi Inoue

    Juichi Hirasawa

    01-Apr-2026

    Biman Bangladesh Airlines

    MD

    Shafiqur Rahman

    Kaizer Sohail Ahmed

    Apr-2026

    Humaira Sultana served as interim MD and CEO since Feb-2026.

    Boliviana de Aviacion

    GM

    Juan José Galvarro

    Eduardo Valdivia

    Apr-2026

    Cape Air

    President and CEO

    Linda Markham

    Mike Migliore

    Mar-2026

    Delta Air Lines

    President

    		 Glen Hauenstein

    Peter Carter

    01-Apr-2026

    Flair Airlines

    CEO

    Maciej Wilk

    Len Corrado

    09-Feb-2026

    flyadeal

    CEO

    Steven Greenway

    Remaining in advisory role until end 2026. Sanjiv Kapoor appointed as interim CEO.

    FlyArystan

    President

    Richard Ledger

    Johan Eidhagen

    01-Mar-2026

    Mr Ledger appointed as Air Astana Group VP partnerships and alliances.

    Flybondi

    CEO

    Mauricio Sana

    Paz Lovisolo

    Feb-2026

    Mr Sana appointed as vice chairman.

    FlyGabon

    Chairman

    		 Marc Gaffajoli

    Jean Paul Makosso

    03-Feb-2026

    FlyGabon

    CEO

    Nyl Moret-Mba

    Marisca Emerenziana Andjai Obouri

    03-Feb-2026

    Frontier Group Holdings

    President and CEO

    		 Barry Biffle

    James Dempsey

    07-Jan-2026

    IndiGo

    CEO

    Pieter Elbers

    Willie Walsh

    03-Aug-2026

    Rahul Bhatia appointed as interim CEO since Mar-2026.

    Japan Transocean Air

    President

    Nozomu Noguchi

    Yuko Horio

    01-Apr-2026

    Kenya Airways

    Chairman

    		 Michael Joseph

    Kiprono Kittony

    Mar-2026

    oneworld

    CEO

    Nathaniel Pieper

    Ole Orvér

    01-Apr-2026

    Philippines AirAsia

    President and GM

    Suresh Bangah

    Anna Victoria Lu

    Apr-2026

    Republic Airways

    CEO

    David Grizzle

    Matthew Koscal

    2026

    Mr Koscal's promotion by the board is pending.

    Ryukyu Air Commuter

    President

    Kenya Yamada

    01-Apr-2026

    Sichuan Airlines

    Chairman

    Li Yue

    Wang Fei

    Mar-2026

    Solomon Airlines

    CEO

    		 Sean Te'o

    Matthew Findlay

    16-Feb-2026

    		 Paul Abbot served as acting CEO since Jun-2025.

    South African Airways

    Group CEO

    John Lamola

    End Apr-2026

    Air Chefs CEO Matshela Seshibe appointed as acting group CEO.

    SriLankan Airlines

    Chairman

    Sarath Ganegoda

    31-Mar-2026

    Dimal Arandara appointed as acting chairman.

    Thai AirAsia

    GM

    Santisuk Klongchaiya

    Phairat Pornpathananangoon

    31-Jan-2026

    Turkish Airlines

    Chairman

    Ahmet Bolat

    Murat Şeker

    Apr-2026

    Turkish Airlines

    GM

    Bilal Ekşi

    Ahmet Olmuştur

    Apr-2026

    Uganda Airlines

    CEO

    Jenifer Bamuturaki

    Feb-2026

    Girma Wake appointed as acting CEO.

    ZIPAIR

    President and CEO

    Shingo Nishida

    Yasuhiro Fukada

    01-Apr-2026

    Source: CAPA - Centre for Aviation News Briefs and Airline Profiles.