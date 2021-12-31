Become a CAPA Member
31-Dec-2021 11:28 AM

Germany adjusts risk level for 14 countries, lifts UK travel ban from 04-Jan-2022

Germany's Robert Koch Institute announced (30-Dec-2021) the following changes to classifications of 'risk areas' for COVID-19:

The German Embassy London, via its official Twitter account, stated (30-Dec-2021) the ban on travel from the UK to Germany and associated entry restrictions will be lifted, effective 04-Jan-2022. [more - original PR]

