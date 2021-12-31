31-Dec-2021 11:28 AM
Germany adjusts risk level for 14 countries, lifts UK travel ban from 04-Jan-2022
Germany's Robert Koch Institute announced (30-Dec-2021) the following changes to classifications of 'risk areas' for COVID-19:
- New 'high risk' areas: Canada, Italy, Malta and San Marino;
- Regions no longer considered 'high risk' areas: Mauritius;
- Regions changing from 'areas of variants of concern' to 'high risk', effective 04-Jan-2022: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe;
The German Embassy London, via its official Twitter account, stated (30-Dec-2021) the ban on travel from the UK to Germany and associated entry restrictions will be lifted, effective 04-Jan-2022. [more - original PR]