18-Jun-2021 3:31 PM
Emirates to activate 30 A380s on 15 additional routes in summer 2021
Emirates Airline announced (17-Jun-2021) it will activate over 30 of its A380 fleet in summer 2021, supplementing Boeing 777 operations on 129 weekly frequencies. The carrier plans to deploy A380 aircraft on the following 15 destinations during the period:
- Asia:
- Europe and the UK:
- Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Manchester, Moscow, Munich, Paris and Vienna;
- Middle East and North Africa:
- North America:
- New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Toronto. [more - original PR]