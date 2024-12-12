easyJet announces Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino expansions following EU decision on remedies

easyJet announced (11-Dec-2024) plans to launch daily Manchester-Milan Linate and Edinburgh-Milan Linate services on 30-Mar-2025, following a European Commission decision to approve the LCC as a short haul remedy taker under Lufthansa's proposed stake acquisition in Italia Trasporto Aereo. Further details include:

easyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward added: "Our investment in two new bases Italy will also benefit our customers in the UK, providing great value and convenient connectivity to major European cities, whether they're travelling for leisure or business, and we look forward to welcoming them on board". [more - original PR]