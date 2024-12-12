easyJet announces Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino expansions following EU decision on remedies
easyJet announced (11-Dec-2024) plans to launch daily Manchester-Milan Linate and Edinburgh-Milan Linate services on 30-Mar-2025, following a European Commission decision to approve the LCC as a short haul remedy taker under Lufthansa's proposed stake acquisition in Italia Trasporto Aereo. Further details include:
- easyJet scheduled the following services from Milan Linate Airport with A320 equipment, as per an 11-Dec-2024 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- Barcelona: Six times weekly from 30-Mar-2025;
- Brussels: Daily from 30-Mar-2025;
- Copenhagen: Daily from 30-Mar-2025, replacing service from Milan Malpensa Airport ending 29-Mar-2025;
- Frankfurt: Twice daily from 30-Mar-2025;
- Lisbon: Six times weekly from 30-Mar-2025;
- Luxembourg: Daily from 30-Mar-2025;
- Oslo: Daily from 30-Mar-2025, replacing service from Malpensa ending 28-Mar-2025;
- Vienna: Daily from 30-Mar-2025;
- Birmingham: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2025, replacing service from Malpensa ending 28-Mar-2025;
- Tenerife South: Weekly from 05-Apr-2025;
- Palma de Mallorca: Daily from 23-Jun-2025 until 31-Aug-2025;
- Split: Six times weekly from 23-Jun-2025 until 31-Aug-2025;
- Ibiza: Five times weekly from 24-Jun-2025 until 31-Aug-2025;
- Figari: Weekly from 28-Jun-2025 until 30-Aug-2025;
- easyJet confirmed plans to open a three aircraft base at Rome Fiumicino Airport from 30-Mar-2025 and scheduled the following services with A320 equipment, as per an 11-Dec-2024 GDS inventory and timetable display:
easyJet UK country manager Ali Gayward added: "Our investment in two new bases Italy will also benefit our customers in the UK, providing great value and convenient connectivity to major European cities, whether they're travelling for leisure or business, and we look forward to welcoming them on board". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The European Commission approved easyJet as the short haul remedy taker under Lufthansa's proposed acquisition of a stake in Italia Trasporto Aereo, allowing easyJet to secure slots at Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino1 2. EasyJet planned to base up to eight aircraft at these airports by summer 2025, with Italy becoming its second largest market, serving over 21 million customers annually1 2.