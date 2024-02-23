Capital A outlines strategy to become 'world's first low cost network carrier'

Capital A stated (22-Feb-2024) AirAsia aims to become "the world's first low cost network carrier", leveraging its multi-hub strategy with airlines in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, with Cambodia to follow "soon". Details include:

The company plans to expand its narrowbody fleet with the introduction of the A321XLR and explore opportunities with the A321LR, which will gradually replace its A320s. CEO Tony Fernandes said: "These new specification aircraft will enable greater flexibility on existing short to medium haul routes and network expansion to places we have never flown before", including markets such as North Asia, Australia and Central Asia. AirAsia will resume A321neo deliveries in Jun-2024;

and Central Asia. AirAsia will resume A321neo deliveries in Jun-2024; Mr Fernandes said the group plans to expand its medium to long haul network with its A330 fleet, including introduction of the A330neo, to destinations such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Bratislava, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Cairo, Nairobi, Cape Town, New York, Miami, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Vancouver. The airline aims to serve the North American east coast via Europe and the west coast via Japan.

Capital A has an order book of 647 Airbus aircraft, comprising 612 A320 Family and 35 A330 Family aircraft. 362 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs and 15 A330neos are scheduled to be delivered to the carrier over the next decade. [more - original PR]