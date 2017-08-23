Loading
23-Aug-2017 2:15 PM

BDL: German airline growth less than European average in 1H2017

Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (Federal Association of German Air Transport - BDL) announced (Aug-2017) German airlines Deutsche Lufthansa AGairberlin, Condor and TUIfly achieved 6.1% year-on-year traffic growth in 1H2017. The European average for traffic growth 1H2017 was 8.8%. BDL noted both positive and negative outliers, such as Eurowings growth exceeding 30% and airberlin "accepting a decline". In total, German airlines carried almost 77 million passengers, while load factor improved to 80.3%. [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More