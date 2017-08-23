BDL: German airline growth less than European average in 1H2017

Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (Federal Association of German Air Transport - BDL) announced (Aug-2017) German airlines Deutsche Lufthansa AG, airberlin, Condor and TUIfly achieved 6.1% year-on-year traffic growth in 1H2017. The European average for traffic growth 1H2017 was 8.8%. BDL noted both positive and negative outliers, such as Eurowings growth exceeding 30% and airberlin "accepting a decline". In total, German airlines carried almost 77 million passengers, while load factor improved to 80.3%. [more - original PR - German]