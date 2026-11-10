Airbus confirms new record for longest commercial airliner flight with Qantas A350

Airbus announced (09-Nov-2026) its A350-1000ULR officially broke the Guinness World Record for the longest flight by distance by a commercial airliner. The record was based on data independently validated by the International Aeronautical Federation and flightradar24. The Airbus-operated flight departed Melbourne on 27-Jul-2026 and landed in Toulouse on 28-Jul-2026, covering a distance of 12,503 nautical miles with a flight time of 24 hours and 24 minutes. It was undertaken as part of the flight test campaign for the aircraft type, which is being developed as part of Qantas Airways' Project Sunrise initiative. This included a requirement for Airbus to operate one sector with a block time of 23 hours to simulate the commercial operations that will be possible with the aircraft. [more - original PR]