    Loading
    24-Jul-2026 11:07 AM

    Qantas Airways reports 'major milestone' with Project Sunrise test flight from Toulouse

    Qantas Airways reported (24-Jul-2026) a 'major milestone' for Project Sunrise, with its first A350-1000ULR 'Vega' to land in Melbourne from Airbus' manufacturing facility in Toulouse on 24-Jul-2026. The test flight is being operated by four Airbus flight test pilots and five flight test engineers. The return service is scheduled to depart Melbourne on 27-Jul-2026, with two Qantas pilots to join the Airbus flight test crew on board. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Qantas planned to launch daily nonstop Sydney–London in Oct-2027 with 238-seat A350-1000ULRs, alongside Perth–London and Sydney–Singapore–London, and confirmed Sydney–New York as the next nonstop route.1 2 Airbus supply chain issues delayed first A350-1000ULR delivery to Apr-2027, although Qantas expected subsequent deliveries to restore the schedule by Nov-2027.3 The first aircraft’s specialised fuel system included an additional 20,000L rear centre tank enabling up to 22-hour flights, with a two-month, ~80-hour flight-test campaign.4

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More