Qantas Airways reports 'major milestone' with Project Sunrise test flight from Toulouse

Qantas Airways reported (24-Jul-2026) a 'major milestone' for Project Sunrise, with its first A350-1000ULR 'Vega' to land in Melbourne from Airbus' manufacturing facility in Toulouse on 24-Jul-2026. The test flight is being operated by four Airbus flight test pilots and five flight test engineers. The return service is scheduled to depart Melbourne on 27-Jul-2026, with two Qantas pilots to join the Airbus flight test crew on board. [more - original PR]