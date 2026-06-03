Qantas Airways confirms first maiden test flight for Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR

Qantas Airways announced (03-Jun-2026) its first Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR completed its maiden test flight from Toulouse. The flight focused on testing the aircraft's primary systems including the specialised fuel system, which features an additional 20,000L rear centre fuel tank to enable flights of up to 22 hours nonstop. The flight will be followed by a two month testing campaign, during which the aircraft will complete approximately 80 hours of flight testing and undergo on-ground checks and certification of new and redesigned components. The second Project Sunrise aircraft is progressing through Airbus' final assembly line and is scheduled for delivery in Apr-2027. Qantas plans to announce its first Project Sunrise route and timing of its inaugural commercial services later in Jun-2026. [more - original PR]