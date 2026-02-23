Qantas' second Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR enters final assembly line in Toulouse
Qantas Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (21-Feb-2026) its second Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR entered the final assembly line at the Airbus facility in Toulouse, with fuselage sections and wings joined and the tail installed. The first Project Sunrise aircraft is in advanced stages of ground testing ahead of its flight test programme, which is scheduled to commence "in the coming months". The carrier plans to operate the aircraft from Australia's east coast nonstop to London and New York.
Background ✨
Qantas planned to take delivery of three A350-1000ULR aircraft before commencing Project Sunrise flights, with the first commercial services scheduled for 1H2027 following delivery of the initial aircraft in 4Q2026. The aircraft, configured with 238 seats and a Wellbeing Zone, is designed for up to 22 hours of nonstop flying from Australia to London and New York. Extensive flight testing is expected to commence in 20261 2.