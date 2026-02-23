Qantas' second Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR enters final assembly line in Toulouse

Qantas Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (21-Feb-2026) its second Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR entered the final assembly line at the Airbus facility in Toulouse, with fuselage sections and wings joined and the tail installed. The first Project Sunrise aircraft is in advanced stages of ground testing ahead of its flight test programme, which is scheduled to commence "in the coming months". The carrier plans to operate the aircraft from Australia's east coast nonstop to London and New York.