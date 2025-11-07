Qantas Group and Airbus confirm completion of airframe components on A350-1000ULR

Qantas Group and Airbus unveiled (07-Nov-2025) the first images of the carrier's A350-1000ULR aircraft, following the completion of all key airframe components in Toulouse. The aircraft will be transferred to a new hangar where it will have engines and flight test instruments installed, in preparation for an extensive test flight programme commencing in 2026. The aircraft will feature a 238-seat configuration and a purpose-built Wellbeing Zone to enable up to 22 hours of nonstop flying, enabling nonstop service from Australia to London and New York under the airline's Project Sunrise initiative. The first of 12 new aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 4Q2026, with the first commercial Project Sunrise services scheduled for 1H2027. [more - original PR]