Airbus to commence A350-100ULR flight testing in 2026

Airbus A350 chief engineer Miguel Llorca stated (13-Jun-2025) the company plans to begin flight tests for its A350-1000ULR aircraft in 2026. The aircraft will carry over 20,000 litres of additional fuel and will have a range of 9700nm, and is being designed to meet Qantas Airways' target of flying nonstop from London or New York to Sydney. The tests will validate the new tank and some cabin comfort enhancements, with the goal of entering service in Australia before 2027. Mr Llorca added test flights for the A350F will commence in mid 2026. [more - Aviation Week]