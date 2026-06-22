Qantas Group unveils A350-1000ULR configuration for Project Sunrise services

Qantas Group unveiled (18-Jun-2026) the cabin design for its A350-1000ULR aircraft, which will operate Project Sunrise services between Sydney and London from Oct-2027. The aircraft has been configured with 238 seats, the "lowest seat density of any A350 around the world". It features six enclosed First suites in a 1-1-1 configuration, 52 Business suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, 40 premium economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration and 140 economy seats in a 3-3-3 configuration. The aircraft will also feature a purpose-built inflight Wellbeing Zone located between the premium economy and economy cabins, offering sculpted wall panels and integrated stretch handles, a guided on-screen movement programme and a hydration station. The aircraft will also feature a new inflight entertainment system. [more - original PR]